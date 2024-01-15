Kashmir Council [ EU] Chief A R Syed lauded for having been crowned with human rights award

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 14 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Jan, 2024) Brussals-based Chairman Kashmir Council (European Union) has called upon the international community to play its role in stopping the human rights violations of Kashmiris and for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

Syed was addressing a reception ceremony hosted in his honour in Brussels on Sunday for receiving a significant human rights award in acknowledgement of his meritorious services to the human rights and rehabilitation of the sick humanity particularly in IIOJK.

The reception was arranged by Pakistan Press Club Belgium and other European-Pakistani social organizations including Ittefaq Welfare Society Belgium, EU Pak Belgium Federation, Pak Belge Welfare Association and Pak Socio-Cultural Association, says a message reaching and released to the media here Sunday night.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan had bestowed upon Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed the human rights award for his humanitarian services at the international level, especially in Europe for highlighting the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

They started with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Several Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in Europe participated in the ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by renowned scholar and historian Dr. Aslam Syed.

President of Pakistan Press Club Belgium Choudhry Imran Saqib moderated the ceremony. Participants of the event congratulated Ali Raza Syed for receiving the human rights award and wished him well.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, Dr. Aslam Syed, Sardar Sadique, Sadrar Mahmood Iqbal, Chaudhry Zahid Bhaddar, Shakeel Guhar, Nadeem Butt Dani, Rao Mustajab, Hafiz Uneeb Rashid, Keneth Raye, Malik Ajmal, Haji Pervez, Imran Mirza, Nasir Chaudhry and Uzair Chaudhry were speakers of the event.

Speakers appreciated the efforts of Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed for the last twenty years for the cause of Kashmir at the global level, especially to highlight the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris in Europe.

They said that Ali Raza Syed has played a significant role in informing all European institutions, especially the European Parliament and the European External Action Service, and European politicians and European authorities about the issue of Kashmir and especially the rights of Kashmiris.

The speakers further said that Ali Raza Syed and his team have set up numerous camps, processions, and demonstrations during public awareness campaigns in different European countries in the last two decades. Additionally, through a one million signature campaign across Europe, he informed the European people about the issue of Kashmir and Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and tried to get Europe's support in favour of Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed thanked the office bearers of Pakistan Press Club Belgium and other host organizations for managing the reception in his honour.

He said that India is continuously snatching the basic human rights of Kashmiris for the past 76 years and creating obstacles in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Indian forces are involved in the genocide of Kashmiris, extrajudicial killings and illegal imprisonment, target killings, killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, enforced disappearance, desecration of women and other serious crimes against humanity in the Occupied Kashmir. So far, India has used more subtle tactics to reduce the proportion of the Kashmiri population in Jammu and Kashmir, including changing domicile laws and ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said that we will continue to play our role to highlight the issue of Kashmir and to expose the real brutal face of India regarding the violation of the rights of Kashmiris.