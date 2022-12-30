UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed Condoles Demise Of Ambassador Arif Kamal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condoles demise of Ambassador Arif Kamal

Dec 30 (APP):Brussals-based Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has expressed his condolences on the sad death of Pakistan's former Ambassador Arif Kamal.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 30 (APP):Brussals-based Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has expressed his condolences on the sad death of Pakistan's former Ambassador Arif Kamal.

In his condolence statement released to the media here on Friday Ali Raza Syed valued the diplomatic services of former ambassador late Arif Kamal and paid tribute to him especially for raising his voice in favor of Kashmiris.

In particular, Arif Kamal took a clear stance against the removal of the special status of Jammu Kashmir by the Modi government in 2019 calling it a violation of international norms and laws.

It has been said in the statement that Arif Kamal was a brilliant diplomat, practical intellectual and a genius human being. His absence will be felt in the intellectual circles of Pakistan for a long time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jammu 2019 Media Government Sad

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#0 ..

Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

26 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific ..

EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting ..

KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting note

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office Sends Case ..

Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office Sends Case of Nexta Founder Protasevich t ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA Chairman holds interactive sessions with stak ..

NDMA Chairman holds interactive sessions with stakeholders

42 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific ..

EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy - Spokesman Peter Sta ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.