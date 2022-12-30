Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condoles demise of Ambassador Arif Kamal

Dec 30 (APP):Brussals-based Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has expressed his condolences on the sad death of Pakistan's former Ambassador Arif Kamal.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 30 (APP):Brussals-based Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has expressed his condolences on the sad death of Pakistan's former Ambassador Arif Kamal.

In his condolence statement released to the media here on Friday Ali Raza Syed valued the diplomatic services of former ambassador late Arif Kamal and paid tribute to him especially for raising his voice in favor of Kashmiris.

In particular, Arif Kamal took a clear stance against the removal of the special status of Jammu Kashmir by the Modi government in 2019 calling it a violation of international norms and laws.

It has been said in the statement that Arif Kamal was a brilliant diplomat, practical intellectual and a genius human being. His absence will be felt in the intellectual circles of Pakistan for a long time.