Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed laborers of IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of Kashmir Council (Europeian Union) Ali Raza Syed Monday called upon international labor organizations to express solidarity with the oppressed workers and laborers of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Council (Europeian Union) Ali Raza Syed Monday called upon international labor organizations to express solidarity with the oppressed workers and laborers of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

He said this in a statement on the eve of May Day - the International Labor Day.

Ali Raza Syed said that due to the Kashmir dispute, the economic conditions of Occupied Kashmir are unfavourable and this situation has had bad effects on the common people of the disputed region, especially the Kashmiri labour class.

He said that due to a lack of job opportunities, the workers in Occupied Kashmir are moving to other parts of India where fanatical and extremist organizations make them the target of their hatred. Besides, there are no basic facilities and incentives for the laborers of Occupied Kashmir by the occupying Indian government.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that the same behavior is happening to the students of Occupied Kashmir studying in India for a long time.

Over the past several years, such unfortunate incidents have taken place in various universities in India.

He said that today International Workers' Day is being celebrated all over the world, poverty, unemployment, inflation and low wages are the major problems of workers in today's era.

The people of Occupied Kashmir, who are suffering from anxiety and violence, are unaware of the importance of International Labor Day due to the dire situation in their region. Because the problems of the workers of Occupied Kashmir are more than this, they do not get basic freedom and basic rights.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed also called upon the international community to raise their voice for the rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir, especially the fundamental rights of Kashmiri workers.