UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief Calls For International Solidarity With Oppressed Laborers Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed laborers of IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Council (Europeian Union) Ali Raza Syed Monday called upon international labor organizations to express solidarity with the oppressed workers and laborers of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

He said this in a statement on the eve of May Day - the International Labor Day.

Ali Raza Syed said that due to the Kashmir dispute, the economic conditions of Occupied Kashmir are unfavourable and this situation has had bad effects on the common people of the disputed region, especially the Kashmiri labour class.

He said that due to a lack of job opportunities, the workers in Occupied Kashmir are moving to other parts of India where fanatical and extremist organizations make them the target of their hatred. Besides, there are no basic facilities and incentives for the laborers of Occupied Kashmir by the occupying Indian government.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that the same behavior is happening to the students of Occupied Kashmir studying in India for a long time.

Over the past several years, such unfortunate incidents have taken place in various universities in India.

He said that today International Workers' Day is being celebrated all over the world, poverty, unemployment, inflation and low wages are the major problems of workers in today's era.

The people of Occupied Kashmir, who are suffering from anxiety and violence, are unaware of the importance of International Labor Day due to the dire situation in their region. Because the problems of the workers of Occupied Kashmir are more than this, they do not get basic freedom and basic rights.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed also called upon the international community to raise their voice for the rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir, especially the fundamental rights of Kashmiri workers.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Europe Job Jammu Same May All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

17 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

17 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

17 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 minutes ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.