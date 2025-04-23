Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam town.

Chairman, KCEU, Ali Raza Syed said, targeting civilians, especially unarmed tourists, was a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights and could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Chairman stated, "Violence, bloodshed, and attacks on civilians are utterly unacceptable in any civilized society. We strongly condemn this cowardly attack and demand an impartial and international-level investigation into the incident."

He expressed serious concern that Indian intelligence agencies themselves might be involved in orchestrating this attack to mislead the international community and wrongfully portray Kashmiri resistance and freedom movement as responsible.

"The incident comes at a time when the US Vice President, JD Vance was visiting India.

It seems like the tragic massacre of Sikhs in the occupied Kashmir in 2000, during the visit of U.S. President Bill Clinton to India, widely believed to be a staged incident for political purposes," he added.

An Indian Army retired General KS Gill in an interview confirmed that India was behind the Sikh’s killings in 2000 and purpose of that brutal act was to create negative impact on US-Pakistan relations.

The Kashmir Council Europe urged the international community to take serious notice of this heinous act and hold India accountable for such conspiracies and its continued violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and resolution of Kashmir issue was only possible according to the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed demanded the international community play its role for a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue.

APP/ahr/378