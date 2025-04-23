Kashmir Council EU Condemns Attack On Tourists In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam town.
Chairman, KCEU, Ali Raza Syed said, targeting civilians, especially unarmed tourists, was a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights and could not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The Chairman stated, "Violence, bloodshed, and attacks on civilians are utterly unacceptable in any civilized society. We strongly condemn this cowardly attack and demand an impartial and international-level investigation into the incident."
He expressed serious concern that Indian intelligence agencies themselves might be involved in orchestrating this attack to mislead the international community and wrongfully portray Kashmiri resistance and freedom movement as responsible.
"The incident comes at a time when the US Vice President, JD Vance was visiting India.
It seems like the tragic massacre of Sikhs in the occupied Kashmir in 2000, during the visit of U.S. President Bill Clinton to India, widely believed to be a staged incident for political purposes," he added.
An Indian Army retired General KS Gill in an interview confirmed that India was behind the Sikh’s killings in 2000 and purpose of that brutal act was to create negative impact on US-Pakistan relations.
The Kashmir Council Europe urged the international community to take serious notice of this heinous act and hold India accountable for such conspiracies and its continued violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.
He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and resolution of Kashmir issue was only possible according to the wishes of the people of Kashmir.
Ali Raza Syed demanded the international community play its role for a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity3 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 20253 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)3 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers13 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery14 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital14 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam23 minutes ago