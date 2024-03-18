Open Menu

Kashmir Council (EU) Condemns Indian Ban On Political Parties In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Kashmir Council Europe (EU) has strongly criticized India's decision to ban two additional political parties in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

Kashmir Council (KCEU) Chief Ali Raza Syed condemned the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League for a period of five years, along with the extension of the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for another five years.

Syed emphasized that this action by the Modi government is part of a systematic effort to silence voices advocating for freedom in IIOJK.

He highlighted that India has previously banned several other political parties in the region, aiming to suppress the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, recognized by UN resolutions.

The chair of KCEU asserted that India's tactics will not deter Kashmiris from seeking their political rights, including self-determination.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to intervene and prevent India from further restricting political activities in IIOJK.

Ali Raza Syed called for an end to India's state terrorism and human rights violations in the region, demanding that Kashmiris be granted their inalienable right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

He urged for international supervision to conduct a plebiscite, allowing Kashmiris to determine their political future freely.

