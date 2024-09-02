Open Menu

Kashmir Council EU Honors Syed Ali Gilani On His 3rd Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Kashmir Council EU honors Syed Ali Gilani on his 3rd death anniversary

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Kashmir Council (European Union) on Monday paid tribute to the late Syed Ali Shah Gilani, a prominent Kashmiri leader on the occasion of his third death anniversary.

In a statement issued to media, the remembrance took place during a meeting held at their secretariat in Brussels.

Chairman Ali Raza Syed and other speakers highlighted Gilani's lifelong commitment to the freedom struggle in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Despite facing prolonged house arrest and detention, Gilani remained steadfast in his dedication to the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

"Syed Ali Gilani inspired three generations of Kashmiris in their fight against illegal Indian occupation," said Ali Raza Syed, adding, "His unwavering resolve and courage in the face of immense obstacles are unmatched. He was a true hero of the Kashmiris' struggle."

He emphasized that Gilani never compromised his ideals, showing unconditional love and dedication to his cause. He called on the Almighty to grant Gilani a special place in Jannah and to give strength to the people of Kashmir to continue his legacy.

The meeting concluded with prayers for Gilani and in memory of the family members of Chairman Ali Raza Syed.

