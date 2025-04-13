Open Menu

Kashmir Council (EU) Urges The International Community To Stop Extrajudicial Killings In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Belgium-based Kashmir Council (European Union) has called upon the international community to influence the stopping of extrajudicial killings of the freedom-mongering people in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

In a statement regarding the recent incidents of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, released to the media here on Sunday, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has said that there have been many incidents of extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris so far.

He said that the martyrdom of three Kashmiris in the Kishtwar district of occupied Kashmir is the latest example of extrajudicial killings, about which the Indian army has said that these three people were killed as a result of firing, while according to locals, the Indian military killed these youths during the siege.

According to media reports, the Indian army surrounded the area during a search operation in the Kishtwar district of occupied Kashmir and martyred 3 Kashmiri youth on the occasion.

Ali Raza Syed expressed that Indian forces continue to violate basic human rights by extrajudicial killings and carrying out arbitrary arrests and house raids. Women, children, and the elderly are not spared, and the entire population lives under a constant state of fear and surveillance.

Kashmir Council EU’s Chair Ali Raza Syed urges the international community, the United Nations, global human rights organizations, and all peace-loving nations to take serious notice of India’s systematic violations of international law.

"The Kashmir conflict poses a significant threat to regional peace and stability, and a peaceful resolution is essential and long overdue". He calls for immediate diplomatic pressure on India to end its brutal campaign and allow the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378

