- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmir Council (EU) urges the international community to stop extrajudicial killings in occupied Ka ..
Kashmir Council (EU) Urges The International Community To Stop Extrajudicial Killings In Occupied Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Belgium-based Kashmir Council (European Union) has called upon the international community to influence the stopping of extrajudicial killings of the freedom-mongering people in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.
In a statement regarding the recent incidents of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, released to the media here on Sunday, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has said that there have been many incidents of extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris so far.
He said that the martyrdom of three Kashmiris in the Kishtwar district of occupied Kashmir is the latest example of extrajudicial killings, about which the Indian army has said that these three people were killed as a result of firing, while according to locals, the Indian military killed these youths during the siege.
According to media reports, the Indian army surrounded the area during a search operation in the Kishtwar district of occupied Kashmir and martyred 3 Kashmiri youth on the occasion.
Ali Raza Syed expressed that Indian forces continue to violate basic human rights by extrajudicial killings and carrying out arbitrary arrests and house raids. Women, children, and the elderly are not spared, and the entire population lives under a constant state of fear and surveillance.
Kashmir Council EU’s Chair Ali Raza Syed urges the international community, the United Nations, global human rights organizations, and all peace-loving nations to take serious notice of India’s systematic violations of international law.
"The Kashmir conflict poses a significant threat to regional peace and stability, and a peaceful resolution is essential and long overdue". He calls for immediate diplomatic pressure on India to end its brutal campaign and allow the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by UN resolutions.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Council (EU) urges the international community to stop extrajudicial killings in occupied Ka ..1 minute ago
-
Thousands rally in Mirpur, AJK, to condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine1 minute ago
-
Clean drinking water provision top priority: parliamentary secretary1 minute ago
-
Ahsan calls for modern education, healthcare reforms to uplift marginalized communities2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security measures in diplomatic enclave11 minutes ago
-
Police, Peace Committee eliminate three terrorists in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns killing of its nationals in Iran12 minutes ago
-
Pink Moon to light up the sky Sunday night31 minutes ago
-
Patients’ trust strengthens as PINS serves over 50,000 in 3 months31 minutes ago
-
No use of expired stents at PIC, says Punjab health minister31 minutes ago
-
Humorous poetry sitting to be arranged on Monday32 minutes ago
-
ITP holds farewell ceremony for retiring constable Yousuf32 minutes ago