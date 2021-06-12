UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Council Europe Holds Seminar In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kashmir Council Europe holds seminar in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers of a seminar in Brussels have asked the international community not to allow India to change demographic and territorial situation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar arranged by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) at the European Press Club in Brussels was attended by a number of intellectuals, experts and people from different walks of life. The seminar was held under the new SOPs of COVID-19 for indoor gathering in Belgium, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The speakers of the seminar paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Chota Bazaar, Srinagar, massacre. It is important to mention that on June 11, 1991, Indian paramilitary CRPF troops opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons in Chotta Bazaar, the populated downtown area of Srinagar, killing 32 innocent civilians and critically injuring 22 others.

The speakers said, it was thirty years ago when the incident of Chota Bazaar happened but the sad memories of the massacre still haunt the Kashmiris especially whose loved ones were slaughtered by Indian occupational troops.

Talking about Modi government's latest plan to formally separate the Jammu region from the Kashmir Valley, the speakers said, any plan or an administrative decision to separate Jammu from disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be a violation of international laws especially UN Security Council resolutions which call for holding of plebiscite in the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir for final solution of the Kashmir dispute. They also expressed concerns over the prevailing grim situation in IIOJK.

