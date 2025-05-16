Open Menu

Kashmir Council (European Union) Intensifies Efforts To Highlight Kashmir Issue In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Kashmir Council (European Union) intensifies efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in Europe

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has accelerated its efforts to raise global awareness about the Kashmir issue, contacting with key European personalities and influential figures, it has been officially said.

The KCEU Chairman had held high-level meetings and initiated dialogues in Europe, while organizing conferences and seminars to amplify the Kashmiri voice, said a message released to the media here .

The massage said that a significant seminar on Kashmir at Europe Press Club in Brussels, coincided with heightened security situation in South Asia (India and Pakistan).

Earlier, following India’s aggression against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the KCEU Chairman urgently wrote a letter to European higher authorities, urging immediate intervention to prevent further escalation.

The KCEU said that the council remained committed to advocating for a peaceful resolution of the issue in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The KCEU’s Chairman letter was dispatched to Ursula Von Der Leyen, President European Commission, Antonio Costa, President European Council, Roberta Metsola, President European Parliament and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of EU on Foreign Affairs.

In the letter, Ali Raza Syed had urgently appealed to the European Union to play a proactive mediatory role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a dangerous military confrontation. Recent Indian missile strikes in darkness of night on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, dubbed Operation Sindoor, killed 26 civilians, including children, and injured dozens, marking a severe violation of international law.

These strikes came just a few days after the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which India falsely attributed to Pakistan. Islamabad had rejected New Delhi allegation and demanded a neutral investigation into the incident, warning that India’s aggressive actions—including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and mass expulsions of Kashmiris from their land—threaten regional stability.

APP /ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

11 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

11 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

11 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

11 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

11 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

12 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

12 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan