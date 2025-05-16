- Home
Kashmir Council (European Union) Intensifies Efforts To Highlight Kashmir Issue In Europe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has accelerated its efforts to raise global awareness about the Kashmir issue, contacting with key European personalities and influential figures, it has been officially said.
The KCEU Chairman had held high-level meetings and initiated dialogues in Europe, while organizing conferences and seminars to amplify the Kashmiri voice, said a message released to the media here .
The massage said that a significant seminar on Kashmir at Europe Press Club in Brussels, coincided with heightened security situation in South Asia (India and Pakistan).
Earlier, following India’s aggression against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the KCEU Chairman urgently wrote a letter to European higher authorities, urging immediate intervention to prevent further escalation.
The KCEU said that the council remained committed to advocating for a peaceful resolution of the issue in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The KCEU’s Chairman letter was dispatched to Ursula Von Der Leyen, President European Commission, Antonio Costa, President European Council, Roberta Metsola, President European Parliament and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of EU on Foreign Affairs.
In the letter, Ali Raza Syed had urgently appealed to the European Union to play a proactive mediatory role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a dangerous military confrontation. Recent Indian missile strikes in darkness of night on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, dubbed Operation Sindoor, killed 26 civilians, including children, and injured dozens, marking a severe violation of international law.
These strikes came just a few days after the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which India falsely attributed to Pakistan. Islamabad had rejected New Delhi allegation and demanded a neutral investigation into the incident, warning that India’s aggressive actions—including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and mass expulsions of Kashmiris from their land—threaten regional stability.
