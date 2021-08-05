UrduPoint.com

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Thursday that crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was the result of insensitivity of world powers who were keeping mum on the issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 )

In a statement in connection with "Youm-e-Istehsal", Nadeem Qureshi who is also member of Kashmir Committee Punjab stated that India violated international laws by revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and it was proof of its aggressiveness.

Pakistan has been and will be exposing Indian stubbornness on world fora in future too, he said adding that our hearts throb with Kashmiris and we would continue to support them diplomatically and morally.

India has made life miserable for minorities in IIOJK, but oppressed Kashmiris have high spirits even in testing times, he maintained. They would succeed sooner or later, he hoped.

