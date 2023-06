(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in collaboration with Welfare Organization will organize a Kashmir Cultural Night season 4 at its open-air theatre at 7 p.m. on June 24.