ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Aide on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said Ulema and Mashaikh from all schools of thought would mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' by highlighting the issue in Friday's sermon across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said they would bring in the notice of general public about the inhuman and degrading treatment with Kashmiri brethren by Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the grassroots level.

Ashrafi said on February 5, all religious and political leadership of the country would observe the day with national fervor to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers in IIOJK.

He said it was the united stance of all the people of the country that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan. He said on the issue of Kashmir, the government was raising its voice at every fora.

Citing the recent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's foreign ministers which was having one-point agenda of Afghanistan, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently spoke on Kashmir and Palestine at this forum to bring the issues in the limelight of the Muslim Ummah's leadership.

Pointing the deceptive practices of Israel in Palestine and India in IIOJK, he said India was following the footsteps of Israel as it was trying to grab the land of Palestinians and depriving the locals of their legal rights.

Ashrafi said the world should break the ice on Kashmir issue as Kashmiri people were being killed mercilessly by the Indian occupational forces.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far away when the people of Palestine and Kashmir would witness the dawn of independence.

The special assistant on interfaith harmony also pointed out some recent incidents of sectarian violence in the country.

He said there were certain elements who were trying to spread sectarianism in the country.

He categorically said the Paigham-e-Pakistan was a joint doctrine and nobody would be allowed to play with the peace, security and interfaith harmony of the country at all costs.

He urged all the schools of thought to respect each other's sacred places as discussed in the Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Terming the uniform education curriculum, a big achievement of the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said those who had any reservation about the curriculum should take up the issue in the committee formed at the Federal level as there was representation of all the schools of thought in it.

He said there were no lacunas in the uniform curriculum as the towering figures hailing from the family of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him were given exclusive spaces at all grades.

He made it clear that without acknowledging and shedding light on the lives of those sacred personalities, none's faith was complete.

He said with combined efforts, we had to dismantle the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Earlier, he condemned the coward attacks on a Muslim scholar and a priest in which they had lost their lives in Peshawar.