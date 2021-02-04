Kashmir day essay writing contest held

Students of Government Model Higher Secondary School participated in an essay writing contest titled 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' held at the school here Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Students of Government Model Higher Secondary School participated in an essay writing contest titled 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' held at the school here Thursday.

The contest was held between the students of high and higher secondary sections wherein eleven students demonstrated their writing skills.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Masood Nadeem and principal Chaudhry Noor Ahmad inspected the contest. A judges' panel comprising Asghar Zaidi, Malik Sagheer Abbas, and Baqar Jaskani declared Irfan Arif of higher secondary section as the winner while Muqaddar Ali of high school and Usman Khalid from higher secondary level secured second and third positions respectively.

Prizes would be distributed among the winners during the main Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony to be held on Feb 5, Friday.