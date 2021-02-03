UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Day Indus River Water Cross Jeep Rally On Feb 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kashmir Day Indus River Water Cross Jeep Rally on Feb 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris facing atrocities at the hands of Indian force, the Kashmir Day 4x4 Indus River Water Cross Jeep Rally would be held on Friday (February 5) near Hand Museum, Swabi.

The rally is being jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Frontier 4x4 Club over Indus River at the point of Hand Museum, District Swabi.

The male and female expert drivers of 4x4 jeeps will participate in the rally. Male drivers including Akhonzada, Ayesha and Salma Khan from different cities of the country will be part of the rally. For the participants of the rally, a track has been prepared at the site of Indus River Swabi Hand by cutting difficult rocks and river waves in which the drivers of 4x4 jeeps will perform their skills.

Rescue 1122 would be there with boats, bikers, as well as archery sports will be another attraction for the tourists. The purpose of the rally is to highlight the ongoing atrocities, barbarism being committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

The rally also includes 4x4 from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and integrated tribal districts in the province. The aspirants will show solidarity with Kashmiris by participating with their specially prepared vehicles.

