Kashmir Day Junior Squash Championship on Feb 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Championship will start on February 5 here at Qamar Zaman sports Complex under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Directorate of Sports KP.

Secretary General KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Thursday stated this.

He said male and female players would compete in U15, U17 and U19 categories. He said President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman would formally inaugurate the Kashmir Day squash event, whichis the annual feature of the KP Squash Association game calender.

He said Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak would grace the occasion as the final and prize distribution ceremony on February 8.