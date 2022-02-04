UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day To Be Celebrated For Expressing Solidarity With Kahmiris: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day on February 5 is to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and supporting their struggle for right self determination.

In his massage issued in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the whole world knows that Pakistan has been raising the issue of Kashmir in every forum of the world.

Pakistan is strongly demanded that in the light of UN resolutions the right of self-determination be granted in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and they can decide their own destiny, he said.

He said International organizations should play their role to address Kashmir cause under charter of UN because solution of occupied Kashmir was important for interest of Asia peace.

"Our Kashmiri brothers have been fighting for their right to self-determination for a long time", he said adding that they are being subjected to all sorts of atrocities to stop their struggle for independence, but they are still fighting for their independence with utmost patience and perseverance in the face of all these atrocities and difficult circumstances.

He said repealing of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution is not only a violation of all laws and values but also exposed India's own inhuman and undemocratic face to the world.

He hoped that people of Kashmir would achieve their right of self determination as continuing their struggle of freedom saying that the resolution of the Kashmir issue would lead to lasting peace in the whole of South Asia.

