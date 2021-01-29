Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal in Balochistan on Feb 5: Transport Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Friday said the Kashmir Day would be celebrated with full zeal all over Balochistan on February 5.

Talking to APP, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold rallies across the province on same day for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers, saying that Kashmir is our jugular vein and Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable from each other.

The entire Pakistani nation is united and ready to thwart India's nefarious design, he said adding India was trying to suppress freedom voice of Kashmiri people through different clever tactics which were being foiled by braved people of Kashmir during struggling of freedom.

He said the black laws and ugly face of India have been exposed in entire world, adding that Kashmir has become a part of Pakistan.

The people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom and they will not be left on brutality of India, he said and added that the present leadership of India was planning to impose war in Asia and wanted to spread instability in the region.

The Minister said United Nations and other Human International Organizations should take notice of inhuman act of India and it was being violated human rights in Kashmir for long time.

He said all possible cooperation would continue with the Kashmiri brothers and they do not consider themselves alone, saying Pakistan wanted peace in the areas and Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir matters at each international forum in order to resolve the cause of Kashmir with peacefully for interest of the Kashmiri brothers.

No compromise would be made on the rights of Kashmiris, he said saying Pakistan would support the people of occupied Kashmir till their achievement of freedom under democratic system.