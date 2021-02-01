Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal,unity and fervor on Feb 5: HRA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Human Rights Activist Tehzeem Masood here on Monday said the nation would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 with full unity ,zeal and fervor and to acknowledge Kashmiris struggle and sacrifices for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian yoke.

Talking to APP, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold rallies across the provinces on same day for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation.

Kashmir is jugular vein and Pakistan and Kashmir cannot be separated from each other,she remarked.

She added that the entire Pakistani nation was united and ready to thwart India's nefarious design in case of any aggression.

She said adding India was trying to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiri people through various tactics and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir .

She further said that despite atrocities and gross violations of human right ,India has failed to subdue the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK.

She said that the sacrifices of the people of IIOJK would not go waste and the day is not far off when the people Kashmir would succeed in their struggle and get freedom from Indian subjugation.