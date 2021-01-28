UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Day To Be Marked In Befitting Manner In Upper Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kashmir Day to be marked in befitting manner in upper Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The People of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts will mark the 'Youm-i- Yekjehti-i-Kashmir' on February 5, to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

A number of organizations have chalked out programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Development will organise a seminar on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' at the Mehran Cultural Complex.

The Jamat-i-Islami Sukkur chapter will organise a big rally on Kashmir Day.

Different religious and social orgnizations will also hold a seminar in Khairpur and Ghotki districts to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Students and teachers of the schools and colleges across the Sukkur division will take active part in the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

