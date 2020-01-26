Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), Waqar Ahmed Sunday said that RAC will observe Kashmir solidarity Day on February, 5 to highlight the cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements on Kashmir Day.

Waqar Ahmed said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in waste and Kashmir would soon be liberated from the illegal clutches of Indian occupation.

Stage play and tableau would be presented to highlight the brutalities of Indian army, struggle and sacrifices of Kashmirs' while a Photo graphic exhibition would also be displayed on the occasion, he said.

He invited the public to participate as the entry is free, entertainment programmes would also be held on the occasion, he added.