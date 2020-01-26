UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Day To Be Observed On Feb 5

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), Waqar Ahmed Sunday said that RAC will observe Kashmir solidarity Day on February, 5 to highlight the cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements on Kashmir Day.

Waqar Ahmed said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in waste and Kashmir would soon be liberated from the illegal clutches of Indian occupation.

Stage play and tableau would be presented to highlight the brutalities of Indian army, struggle and sacrifices of Kashmirs' while a Photo graphic exhibition would also be displayed on the occasion, he said.

He invited the public to participate as the entry is free, entertainment programmes would also be held on the occasion, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Army Rawalpindi February Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

28 seconds ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

45 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.