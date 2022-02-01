UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day To Be Observed With Enthusiasm In Ziarat: DC Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Kashmir Day to be observed with enthusiasm in Ziarat: DC Habib

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Habib Naseer on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district officers to review measures to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Habib Naseer on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district officers to review measures to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Frontier Corps' (FC) Major Salman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, District Police Officer Shuaib Masood, Assistant Commissioner Zahid Ahmed Langu and Line Department's officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and it could never be a part of India.

Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, he said adding that India has turned Kashmir into a military cantonment but still could not suppressed the Kashmiris.

He said that the international community should take notice of the atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop India from violating human rights there.

He said that Pakistani nation is with Kashmiris and will continue to support them Kashmir till independence,

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Jammu Independence Ziarat February Moral From

Recent Stories

Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan sit ..

Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

32 seconds ago
 Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilia ..

Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilians, Cease Hostilities in Myanm ..

34 seconds ago
 CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood ..

CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood

35 seconds ago
 Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bi ..

Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bilateral cooperation projects

37 seconds ago
 UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Gu ..

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

4 minutes ago
 W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea ..

W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>