Kashmir Day to be observed with enthusiasm in Ziarat: DC Habib

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Habib Naseer on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district officers to review measures to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Frontier Corps' (FC) Major Salman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, District Police Officer Shuaib Masood, Assistant Commissioner Zahid Ahmed Langu and Line Department's officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and it could never be a part of India.

Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, he said adding that India has turned Kashmir into a military cantonment but still could not suppressed the Kashmiris.

He said that the international community should take notice of the atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop India from violating human rights there.

He said that Pakistani nation is with Kashmiris and will continue to support them Kashmir till independence,