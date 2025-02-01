Kashmir Day To Observe At Aror University Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC), Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sukkur, Engr Zahid Hussain Khand has directed his officials to organize a Solidarity Walk to commemorate the Kashmir Solderty Day on February 5th.
He said that whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.
He said that People of Pakistan will observe “Kashmir Day” a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 16200 stake money2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused over renting rules violations2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Day to observe at Aror University Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
PHA chairman reviews progress on Lungs of Lahore project2 minutes ago
-
WOW Festival Pakistan commences2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 27 kg drugs in 4 operations12 minutes ago
-
Urs of the renowned Hazrat Khwaja Ziauddin Chinioti begun12 minutes ago
-
Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5 across northern Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls12 minutes ago
-
Flyadeal launches flight operations to Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Higher toll:Vehicles without M-Tag face 25pc surcharge starting Feb22 minutes ago