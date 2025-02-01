Kashmir Day to observe at Aror University Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC), Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sukkur, Engr Zahid Hussain Khand has directed his officials to organize a Solidarity Walk to commemorate the Kashmir Solderty Day on February 5th.

He said that whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

He said that People of Pakistan will observe “Kashmir Day” a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.