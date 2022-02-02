UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Day Will Be Observed On Feb 5 In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmre districts of Larkana division on Feb 5

The public rallies/ walks will be arranged in all of the five districts of Larkana region as well as meetings, seminars, debate competitions and quiz programmes will also be held in educational institutions so that the younger generation may learn about Kashmir issue.

The Day will also be observed at Taluka level and the district administrations of all the five districts as well as Municipal Administrations (MAs) will also chalk-out the various programmes in this regard.

The social organizations as well as political parties will also chalk-out their programmes in this regard.

