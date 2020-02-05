UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Day's Aim Is To Expose Real Face Of India Before World: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Feb 5 said that the aim of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to expose the real face of India before the world

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Feb 5 said that the aim of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to expose the real face of India before the world.Addressing the rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day, CM Buzdar expressed that Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan and hearts of Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brethren.

He reiterated the nation's support to the occupied valley, and vowed to keep doing so on every level.CM Buzdar went on to say that it has been 185 days since Kashmir was illegally locked down by India.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought Kashmir's case on international forum. "Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, moral and political support to its Kashmiri brethren in this difficult period," he added.Provincial CM expressed that Kashmiris are facing the Indian barbarism with courage and determination, and asserted, "No one can crumble the relation between Pakistan and Kashmir".

