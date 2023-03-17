UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Delegation Apprises UNO-based Correspondents Of Alarming HR Abuses In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kashmir delegation apprises UNO-based correspondents of alarming HR abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 17 (APP)::Kashmiri delegates at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held a meeting with the members of the Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) as well as some local journalists in Swiss city of Geneva on Friday to apprise them of the alarming human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir.

"The delegates who included academics, political activists and analysts informed the ACANU members and other participants of the meeting that took place in the UN building of how brazenly India had usurped civil liberties and other fundamental rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people, particularly after abrogating the special status of the region under its control in August 2019", said a news release issued to the media here on Friday.

"In a world where realization for recognition and subsequent protection of the lives and dignity of human beings is on the rise, India remains an exception by blatantly denying the same to the Kashmiris under its control for their only sin of demanding their internationally acknowledged right to self-determination," said Altaf Wani, head of the delegation.

In response, the ACANU President Tamer Aboalenin and his colleagues expressed their concern over the situation unfolded by the Kashmiri delegates and pledged to highlight it, in accordance with the UN mechanism.

AHR.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu Geneva Same August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

2 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

2 minutes ago
 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

2 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

32 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.