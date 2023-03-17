Kashmir delegation apprises UNO-based correspondents of alarming HR abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 17 (APP)::Kashmiri delegates at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held a meeting with the members of the Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) as well as some local journalists in Swiss city of Geneva on Friday to apprise them of the alarming human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir.

"The delegates who included academics, political activists and analysts informed the ACANU members and other participants of the meeting that took place in the UN building of how brazenly India had usurped civil liberties and other fundamental rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people, particularly after abrogating the special status of the region under its control in August 2019", said a news release issued to the media here on Friday.

"In a world where realization for recognition and subsequent protection of the lives and dignity of human beings is on the rise, India remains an exception by blatantly denying the same to the Kashmiris under its control for their only sin of demanding their internationally acknowledged right to self-determination," said Altaf Wani, head of the delegation.

In response, the ACANU President Tamer Aboalenin and his colleagues expressed their concern over the situation unfolded by the Kashmiri delegates and pledged to highlight it, in accordance with the UN mechanism.

AHR.