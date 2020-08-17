UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Dispute Be Resolved Through Dialogue: Prof Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt along with a delegation visited the house of ailing General Secretary of Awami Action Committee, Ghulam Nabi Zaki in Sopore at Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to inquire about his health.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt speaking to the people on the occasion said it was the right time to resolve Kashmir dispute and called for initiation of a dialogue process at the earliest, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said Chinese presence in Ladakh had added a new dimension to present situation, which if escalated would be disastrous for the whole region.

He said in order to avoid any untoward situation, it is imperative that the Kashmir dispute be resolved through dialogue.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan aimed at highlighting the Kashmir dispute at international level.

He said India was committing grave human rights violations in Kashmir which is condemnable and the world community should take notice of it.

He said time is not away when Kashmiris will achieve their goal of freedom.

