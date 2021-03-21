Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through dialogue: Waza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

He urged the people across the region to rise above bitter yesterday and build a better and brighter tomorrow, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Now is the time to initiate a positive dialogue and explore possibilities of an acceptable, hounrable and durable solution of the dispute over Kashmir in the larger interests of peace, cordiality, and a secure future," he added.