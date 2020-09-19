Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved by economic packages: TWI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that Kashmir is an issue of right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris, which cannot be resolved by announcing economic packages for the territory.

The TWI spokesman said the Kashmiri people were not making sacrifices for perks and privileges but for freedom from India's illegal occupation of their homeland, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally-recognized disputed territory while the United Nations had passed several resolutions regarding the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

He added that the implementation of these resolutions would resolve the problems of Kashmiris and ensure permanent peace in the region.

The spokesman urged India to end its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by acknowledging the ground realities instead of trying to lure the Kashmiris with economic packages.