Kashmir Dispute Cannot Be Solved By Use Of Force, Says FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says strategy of India which has been using force against Kashmiri people for the past seven decades has totally failed.

He expressed these views in a statement on Friday.

The Foreign Minister said India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year.

He made it clear that India could not succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Kashmiri people bury their martyrs in Pakistan's national flag, which proves that they have not accepted Indian steps.

The Foreign Minister recalled his recent bilateral meetings on sidelines of the ECO meeting, during which he drew attention of the world towards unresolved Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will talk on Kashmir issue during his address in upcoming session of UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister termed success on Reko Diq issue as a big success and major relief to country's economy, which was under pressure due to COVID-19.

