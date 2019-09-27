UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Dispute Festered For 70 Years Despite Several UNSC Resolutions:Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite several UNSC resolutions:Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any resolution.He said this while attending the 10th Ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any resolution.He said this while attending the 10th Ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister, underscoring the salience and significance of mediation in the contemporary context, noted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute qualified as a fit case for mediation.He recalled several options outlined in the UN Charter for resolution of disputes and conflicts.

He called for holding states accountable which had stone walled mediation efforts.The Group of Friends of Mediation comprises 51 member states and is co-chaired by Turkey and Finland. The Group aims at promoting mediation as a mechanism for settlement of disputes.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Turkey Jammu New York Finland

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host Int'l Jr Squash C'ship in Novembe ..

9 minutes ago

Special Congressional presents certificate of Spec ..

57 seconds ago

US urges India to immediately ease restrictions in ..

1 minute ago

Friends of Economic and Business Reforms (FEBR) de ..

1 minute ago

Construction of two new Girls degree colleges in R ..

10 minutes ago

KP government removes Saiful Islam Managing Direct ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.