Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite several UNSC resolutions:Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Kashmir dispute festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any resolution.He said this while attending the 10th Ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister, underscoring the salience and significance of mediation in the contemporary context, noted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute qualified as a fit case for mediation.He recalled several options outlined in the UN Charter for resolution of disputes and conflicts.

He called for holding states accountable which had stone walled mediation efforts.The Group of Friends of Mediation comprises 51 member states and is co-chaired by Turkey and Finland. The Group aims at promoting mediation as a mechanism for settlement of disputes.