Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolutions: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that India has a mind-set to impose its racist ideology on the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) but Kashmiri would not accept their hegemony.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said that government was highlighting Kashmir issue at all international forums. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was contacting heads of states in this regard.

Speaking about Independence Day, he paid glowing tribute to the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that whole nation would celebrate Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and national spirit.