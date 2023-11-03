Kashmir dispute needs peaceful resolution: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmir is a United Nations-designated dispute that needs peaceful resolution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar pointed out that intensified use of military power, upsurge in raids on residences of common people, including activists and youth, and attaching properties of the Kashmiris are indicative of the sadistic and unrealistic approach adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s puppet regime and its establishment towards the people of caged Jammu and Kashmir. However, it said the people of Kashmir are struggling to secure their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations in its resolutions.

The APHC also brushed aside the reports being circulated by Indian agency-paid media about the Hurriyat joining so-called mainstream politics. It termed these reports as malicious propaganda being spread against the Hurriyet leadership and parties at the behest of the Indian agencies.

It deplored that the Modi regime was arbitrarily detaining Kashmiris to force them into submission.

In its fresh arrest spree, it added, Indian troops arrested four youth in Srinagar and Baramulla districts. It said not only political activists, media men and human rights defenders, but even ordinary Kashmiris are implicated in fake cases in IIOJK.

It reiterated the Hurriyat stance that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally-recognized dispute, which was awaiting its final settlement through dialogue among all stakeholders in line with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

Lashing out at the Indian fascist and corrupt regime for its sadistic and unrealistic approach, the APHC maintained that all repressive measures adopted by India in the occupied territory have failed and urged New Delhi to shun its stubbornness and accept the ground reality in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other rights bodies to take cognizance of the widespread killings, arbitrary arrests and repressive practices of the Indian forces in the occupied territory.