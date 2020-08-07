Kashmir dispute needs solution through result-oriented talks: Ghani Butt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt Friday said the Kashmir dispute was a harsh reality which needs resolution through result-oriented dialogue process.

He said since 1947 Kashmiris had been rendering all kinds of sacrifices to get this dispute resolved in accordance with their aspirations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He thanked the people of Pakistan, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.