UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Dispute Resolution Key To Peace In South Asia: President

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Kashmir dispute resolution key to peace in South Asia: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people was key to durable peace in South Asia.

The president, in his message to the nation on Kashmir Solidarity Day annually observed on February 5, said on the Day, the people of Pakistan paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris on their resilience in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said more than a year-and-a-half had passed since August 5, 2019 when India took unilateral and illegal actions aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Calling self-determination one of the fundamental rights codified in all major human rights instruments as well as the United Nations Charter, the president said the denial of that right and subjugation of Kashmiris in the occupied valley was the very negation of human dignity.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remained unresolved due to India's obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for the fundamental human rights and international law.

"Indian occupation forces continue oppression and brutalization of innocent Kashmiris through and inhuman military siege, communications blockade, cordon-and-search-operations, fake 'encounters', extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth, use of pellet guns, and collective punishment of entire communities and neighbourhoods," he added.

President Alvi said the draconian laws in place in the IIOJK provided complete impunity to the occupation forces as they committed egregious violations of human rights.

He said the demographic apartheid in the IIOJK by Indian occupation forces was further violation of international law wherein the Kashmiris' majority was being turned into a minority in its own land.

"These measures are a constant reminder to the world community of India's state-terrorism - being perpetrated day in and day out against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children," the president remarked.

He said on the Day, Pakistan called upon the international community to hold India accountable for all its misdeeds and crimes against humanity.

He asked India to rescind its unilateral and illegal actions, and stop implementing the RSS-inspired 'Hindutva' agenda in the IIOK that was detrimental to peace and security in the region.

The president reiterated its full support and solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, resolving to continue to extend all-out support to the Kashmiris till the realization of their unalienable rights to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Minority Jammu February August Women 2019 All Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

44 minutes ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

1 minute ago

India being inflicted all kinds atrocities on Kash ..

1 minute ago

Kids Club stages rally to show solidarity with Kas ..

1 minute ago

Fawad urges Opposition to bring proposals for elec ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.