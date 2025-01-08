Kashmir dispute threatens regional security, stability: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon warned on Wednesday that the Kashmir dispute poses a significant threat to regional security and stability in South Asia

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon warned on Wednesday that the Kashmir dispute poses a significant threat to regional security and stability in South Asia.

Addressing an international seminar in Islamabad, he cautioned that leaving the issue unresolved will lead to regional instability, uncertainty, and insecurity.

The seminar, titled "Commemorating the Right of Self-Determination," brought together academics, researchers, politicians, and human rights activists to discuss the Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary, President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, emphasized that the international community's silence on human rights abuses in Kashmir has emboldened India to continue its oppressive policies.

Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the British House of Lords, stressed the need for the United Nations to investigate human rights violations in Kashmir and to send a fact-finding mission to the region. He also highlighted the importance of implementing UN resolutions on Kashmir, which have been pending for decades.

Other speakers at the seminar, including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai and Dr. Imtiaz Khan, emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, and called for international pressure on India to respect human rights in Kashmir and to allow people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

