Open Menu

Kashmir Dispute Threatens Regional Security, Stability: Chairman Of The Parliamentary Committee On Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Kashmir dispute threatens regional security, stability: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon warned on Wednesday that the Kashmir dispute poses a significant threat to regional security and stability in South Asia

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon warned on Wednesday that the Kashmir dispute poses a significant threat to regional security and stability in South Asia.

Addressing an international seminar in Islamabad, he cautioned that leaving the issue unresolved will lead to regional instability, uncertainty, and insecurity.

The seminar, titled "Commemorating the Right of Self-Determination," brought together academics, researchers, politicians, and human rights activists to discuss the Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary, President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, emphasized that the international community's silence on human rights abuses in Kashmir has emboldened India to continue its oppressive policies.

Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the British House of Lords, stressed the need for the United Nations to investigate human rights violations in Kashmir and to send a fact-finding mission to the region. He also highlighted the importance of implementing UN resolutions on Kashmir, which have been pending for decades.

Other speakers at the seminar, including Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai and Dr. Imtiaz Khan, emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute, and called for international pressure on India to respect human rights in Kashmir and to allow people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution United Nations Jammu Lead Asia

Recent Stories

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree ..

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

4 minutes ago
 Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

4 minutes ago
 LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, ..

LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

4 minutes ago
 'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitio ..

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

4 minutes ago
 SSP directs members of social media groups to refr ..

SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..

4 minutes ago
 First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

1 minute ago
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

25 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

23 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

23 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

23 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

23 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan