UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Disputed Can Spark S. Asia's Nuclear Fuse: US Thin Tank

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Kashmir disputed can spark S. Asia's nuclear fuse: US thin tank

A United States think-tank has warned the international community that the specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan, and the disputed territory of Kashmir could provide the spark that lights South Asia's nuclear fuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A United States think-tank has warned the international community that the specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan, and the disputed territory of Kashmir could provide the spark that lights South Asia's nuclear fuse.

The think tank, Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas in a report also disputes the classification of the Kashmir issue as India's 'internal affair' or a 'bilateral' issue between India and Pakistan. "It isn't. A potential nuclear conflagration cannot be anything other than a matter of international peace and security," the report warns.

According to the report, the possibility of the conflict going nuclear has increased on August 16 when Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh seemed to abandon India's "no first use" doctrine, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Mr Singh tweeted that "India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in the future depends on the circumstances".

And "the circumstances are not hopeful", the report adds. The report argues that with passions again running high in Kashmir, the stakes for the region and the world could not be higher. "Decades ago, the people of Kashmir were promised a plebiscite that never took place. Will they ever be asked what they want?" it asked.

The report maintains that both Indian and Pakistani armed forces possess strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, which local commanders could use on the battlefield in populated areas. "This would be the first use in war of atomic weapons since the US destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945," the report adds.

It further recalls that in February, Pakistan downed an Indian fighter jet but returned its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, on March 1.

Indian PM Narendra Modi "did not acknowledge Islamabad's conciliatory gesture. Nor has his government been willing to discuss Kashmir," whose people were promised a plebiscite on their future by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1947.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister World Nuclear Narendra Modi Nagasaki Hiroshima Austin United States Tank February March August Media Government Asia Abhinandan

Recent Stories

Farewell programme arranged for outgoing district ..

15 seconds ago

Donald Sutherland to get honorary award in Spain

17 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

19 seconds ago

New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka to level series 1-1

20 seconds ago

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

9 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.