Kashmir Echoes With Anti-India Street Protest Against Indian PM Modi's Visit To IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world observed black day on Monday, to mark a strong protest and hatred against the visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The call for observing black day against Modi’s visit to IIOJK was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and was supported by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government.
The observance of the black day was also aimed at registering protest against continual forced Indian illegal occupation of bulk of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir state.
“India has turned bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir the largest prison on the earth for last about 06 years through the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris were constantly protesting against August 5, 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution”, the speakers said while addressing the mammoth black-day rally here .
The protest rally staged, by the National Events Organizing Committee, a joint forum of various public representative organizations of the local civil society to mark the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to occupied Jammu as black day, was led and addressed among others by the city elite and elders including the NEOC Chairman - Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry
Ch.
Amjad Iqbal, Vice Chairmen Yasir Riaz, Muhammad Muneer Qureshi, Secretary-General NEOC, APHC leaders of Milli Awami Tehreek, President Mirpur District Bar Association Shakeel uz Zaman and others besides elders of various segments of the civil society participated in the rally.
Lambasting the hardliner and fanatic Indian Prime Minister Modi, the speakers described BJP’s Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace and urged the United Nations to perform its due responsibilities for resolving the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions.
The rally, through unanimously passed resolutions, strongly condemned the continual reign of state terrorism in IIOJK followed by massive human rights abuses by the occupational forces and demanded immediate holding of plebiscite in entire Jammu Kashmir state under the auspices of the United Nations granting Kashmiris their much cherished right to self determination under the spirit of the UN resolutions.
anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all other major cities of AJK as well as in various IIOJK cities were the hallmark of the black day against India’s forcible occupation of the territory and strong indignation against Modi’s visit to the occupied State.
