Kashmir Emerges As A Nuclear Flashpoint : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Kashmir had become a nuclear flashpoint, with its consequences not only for Pakistan and India but for the whole Asian region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Kashmir had become a nuclear flashpoint, with its consequences not only for Pakistan and India but for the whole Asian region.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Kuninori Matsdua, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who visited the Parliament House.

The Chairman Senate said that nuclear conflicts have catastrophic effects on human lives, economies, environment and no nation can understand the aftermaths better than Japan.

"Kashmir is an international issue now and needs attention from the global community to avoid humanitarian crisis", Sanjrani said.

He further observed that life was miserable in the occupied valley as security forces subjected the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to inhuman treatment.

He said that curfew had worsened the situation to the extent that people including women, elderly people and children were facing hardships to get access to hospitals, schools and shortage of food items had also created nutritional issues among different age groups.

He said that the world community must feel the agony of the suppressed and innocent voices of the people of IOK as UN Security Council Resolutions and international law.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and desired to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the two peoples.

He reiterated need to further strengthen the existing economic relations between Pakistan and Japan and called for minimizing the imbalance in trade between two countries.

He said that prospects of trade volume can be improved through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation. He said that bilateral relations could be further cemented by increasing parliamentary exchanges.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan, particularly the province of Baluchistan, was blessed with natural resources and minerals.

The government, he said, has planned to establish an International standard mineral university in the province of Baluchistan to develop local manpower and impart skills required for different sectors.

Pasni has huge potential for fishing industry, however, there was a need to properly train the local manpower on modern lines to give boost to the fishing sector, he added.

He said that Pakistan would welcome assistance and collaboration in both establishing university and enhancing fishing capacity.

He said that both the countries supported each other in the hour of need and excellent cooperation had been witnessed at international fora.

He said that there was a need to further build cooperation by promoting people-to-people contacts and exchange of Parliamentary delegations.

The Chairman asked the Ambassador to explore the avenues for investment in Gwadar and he would play an active role to help facilitate the Japanese investors through Baluchistan government.

The Chairman Senate also briefed the Ambassador about the International Parliamentarian Congress and said that the aim of the forum was to bring the parliamentarians from different regions closer and enable them to share ideas and thoughts to work collectively for growth and development of the respective countries as ambassadors of peace and development.

The envoy said that relations between two countries date back to 1952 and for the last 65 years, "we have promoted and consolidated these relations".

Japanese Ambassador informed that the Government of Japan was working on promotion of 14 different areas which would further createjobs for the local population and was also devising an economicstrategic plan to further enhance mutual collaboration.

