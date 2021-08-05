Kashmir Estehsal Day observed

UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Estehsal Day was observed across the district on Thursday with a pledge that moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris will continue till their freedom

The day started with special prayers in city mosques for success of struggle of Kashmiri people for their freedom.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), GC Women University Faisalabad, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad, Education Department, Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC), Pakistan Ulema Council, Lab school System, and other organizations staged rallies and functions to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

Chairperson BISE Dr Tayyaba Shaheen led the rally and said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue is the only solution to resolve the Kashmir dispute amicably.

GC Women University observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri people while the participants chanted slogans to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Faisalabad Arts Council also arranged a protest rally to mark the day. Director FAC Tariq Javaid led the rally and also inaugurated a painting exhibition in art gallery to highlight massacre and other cruelty of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Youth Wing also observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir and its district president Chaudhry Umar Farooq urged the international community to take notice of grave human rights violations in IIOJK and play their role in resolving the long-standing issue.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a protest rally to mark the day. The participants also observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

UAF Vice Chancellor Pro Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the rally and slammed Indian brutality, oppression and terrorism in IIOJK and termed it a clear violation of international laws.

Meanwhile, Ulema Council Pakistan arranged Kashmir Solidarity Conference in which Chairman Central Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi condemned illegal occupation of India in Kashmir and demanded the global leaders to raise collective voice for freedom of Kashmiri people.

Lab School System Ghulam Muhammad Abad also organized a protest walk and condemned illegal annexation of IIOJK. The participants appealed to the international leaders to intervene in Kashmir issue and get it resolved as early as possible as its resolution is imperative for peace in the region.

Similarly, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan also led a protest rally and said that Kashmiris are struggling for their fundamental right to self-determination and they cannot be deprived of their right for a long.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali in a message said that two years ago, India violated human rights by changing the status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Modi has turned IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) as world's largest prison. He said that entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris and will continue their moral and diplomatic support at all forums till their freedom.

He saluted the everlasting struggle of Kashmiri people and said that success will be their destiny soon.

The blood of innocent martyred Kashmiris will surely bring a revolution and the Kashmiri people will get freedom in near future, he added.

