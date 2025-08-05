Kashmir Exploitation Day observed at Kohat Division

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the "Kashmir Exploitation Day" was also observed in the entire Kohat division including district headquarters of Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak.

Special ceremonies and rallies were organized by the respective district administration on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day in which the abolition of the special status of Kashmir and the Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiris were strongly condemned.

The main event of the day was held at the District Council Hall Kohat in which Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah was the chief guest. The event was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal, officers of the district administration, police and line department, members of the civil society and children from various schools in large numbers.

The event began with a minute’s silence after the recitation from the Holy Quran.

On this occasion, solidarity was expressed with the oppressed Kashmiri people. The abrogation of Kashmir's special status, the serious atrocities committed by the Indian forces against children, youth and women and the state terrorism were strongly condemned.

Commissioner Kohat in his speech said that the purpose of organizing this event is to draw the world's attention to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, atrocities of Indian forces and to demand the world to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that August 5, 2019 is the black day on which India took away the identity of Kashmiris by abolishing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end, a walk was also held in which participants held banners and placards inscribed with in favor of Kashmiris and against India. A collective prayer was also offered for freedom of occupied valley and the oppressed Kashmiris.

