Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed At Kohat Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, the "Kashmir Exploitation Day" was also observed in the entire Kohat division including district headquarters of Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Karak.
Special ceremonies and rallies were organized by the respective district administration on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day in which the abolition of the special status of Kashmir and the Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiris were strongly condemned.
The main event of the day was held at the District Council Hall Kohat in which Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah was the chief guest. The event was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal, officers of the district administration, police and line department, members of the civil society and children from various schools in large numbers.
The event began with a minute’s silence after the recitation from the Holy Quran.
On this occasion, solidarity was expressed with the oppressed Kashmiri people. The abrogation of Kashmir's special status, the serious atrocities committed by the Indian forces against children, youth and women and the state terrorism were strongly condemned.
Commissioner Kohat in his speech said that the purpose of organizing this event is to draw the world's attention to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, atrocities of Indian forces and to demand the world to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.
He said that August 5, 2019 is the black day on which India took away the identity of Kashmiris by abolishing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
At the end, a walk was also held in which participants held banners and placards inscribed with in favor of Kashmiris and against India. A collective prayer was also offered for freedom of occupied valley and the oppressed Kashmiris.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago