Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Chiniot With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 09:18 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot participated enthusiastically in the observance of Kashmir Exploitation Day on August 5. The event was marked with great zeal and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
Rallies were organized in collaboration with the district administration, featuring civil society members and government institutions.
Participants carried banners with slogans in support of the Kashmiri people, conveying a strong message of unity and support. The rallies served as a platform for the community to express their condemnation of the atrocities committed against Kashmiris.
The participants strongly condemned the human rights abuses and atrocities committed against the Kashmiri people. They demanded that the international community take an effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue, ensuring the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people are protected.
The event highlighted the importance of international support in resolving the Kashmir dispute and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri cause.
