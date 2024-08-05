‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ observed in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The district administration on Monday organized a ceremony and a walk to observe ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day.’

The event was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office's Jirga Hall in Blambat.

A large number of people from across the society besides officials from various government departments, students, teachers, human rights representatives attended the event.

On the occasion, a documentary on Kashmir Exploitation Day was also presented besides observing one minute of silence to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, while school children presented national songs, poems, and speeches.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, who was the chief guest, highlighted that on August 5, 2019, India violated international laws by abolishing Kashmir's special status through Articles 370 and 35A, leaving the Kashmiri people besieged.

He said that the people of Pakistan and the government would continue the moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the international community to play a fair role in this matter and stop the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Other speakers also condemned the Indian government's attempts to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir by enticing retired employees with benefits to settle there.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed among the children and civil defense volunteers for their outstanding speeches and national songs.

After the event, the DC led a walk from the DC Jirga Hall to Blambat Chowk. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of the Kashmiri people and against human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Hazrat Bilal, District Youth Officer Malik Shehzad Tariq, District sports Officer Ejaz Khan and other dignitaries were also present at the event.