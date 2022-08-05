Kashmir exploitation day observed in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The people of Hyderabad expressed solidarity and support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, taking out rallies and condemning India's brutal suppression of innocent Kashmiris here on Friday.

The official rally, led by Additional Commissioner Farrukh Shahzad and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, started from Shahbaz Building which is the regional bureaucracy's headquarters.

The rally walked its way to the General Post Office (GPO) where the participants expressed their views.

The DC said India should implement the United Nations resolution which called for a plebiscite in the IoK.

He asked India to put an end to its atrocities which had failed to suppress anti India sentiments of the people of the valley.

"The people of Pakistan will keep raising their voice in support of Kashmiris till their last breath," he said.

Soomro said Kashmir was a part of Pakistan and soon the people of IoK would get rid of the Indian suppression.

The civil society activists, teachers, students and scouts also took part in the rally.

Many other political and religious parties also organized walks and held protests in Hyderabad.