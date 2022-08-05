UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kashmir exploitation day observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The people of Hyderabad expressed solidarity and support for the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, taking out rallies and condemning India's brutal suppression of innocent Kashmiris here on Friday.

The official rally, led by Additional Commissioner Farrukh Shahzad and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, started from Shahbaz Building which is the regional bureaucracy's headquarters.

The rally walked its way to the General Post Office (GPO) where the participants expressed their views.

The DC said India should implement the United Nations resolution which called for a plebiscite in the IoK.

He asked India to put an end to its atrocities which had failed to suppress anti India sentiments of the people of the valley.

"The people of Pakistan will keep raising their voice in support of Kashmiris till their last breath," he said.

Soomro said Kashmir was a part of Pakistan and soon the people of IoK would get rid of the Indian suppression.

The civil society activists, teachers, students and scouts also took part in the rally.

Many other political and religious parties also organized walks and held protests in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Civil Society Hyderabad Post From

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

1 hour ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.