Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in KP amid rallies, demonstrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned Modi government's illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The major rally was taken out from Chief Minister House on Monday, which was led by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor.

The rally, attended by people of all walks including politicians, local government representatives and officials, was started from Chief Minister House and culminated at Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

Raising placards and banners, the participants of the rally raised slogans against the oppression and cruelties of the fascist Modi government on innocent Kashmiris at the occupied valley.

The participants strongly condemned the lockdown and illegal occupation of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and revoking the special status of the held Valley five years ago on August 5, 2019.

The speakers said the oppressed Kashmiris had become victims of India's oppression and cruelties for the seven decades but UN Security Council was failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir despite India's endless oppression.

They said that today a strong message was passed in world that the moral, political and diplomatic support of oppressed Kashmiris would continue till they achieved right of self determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council.

They said that today was a black day in the history of Kashmir as five years ago on this day, Modi government had illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK and broke all records of cruelties and humans rights violations there.

They demanded the human rights organizations to take notice of ongoing cruelties in the IIOJK.

"We stand with oppressed Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom of the Indian yoke," they said, adding durable peace in South Asia was not possible unless resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the over seven decades long ongoing humans rights violations in the IIOJK were the eye-openers for the humans rights organizations.

He said the relations between Pakistan and India could not be improved unless resolution of the lingering issue of Kashmir.

In a message on Kashmir Exploitation Day here, the Governor said that durable peace and stability in the region was also not possible unless resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

"August 5 is marked as Kashmir Exploitation Day as five years ago on this day, the Modi govt had added a new chapter of cruelty and oppression after abolishing the special status of IIOJK. The human rights violations continued for over seven decades in the IIOJK, which are the great challenges for the human rights organizations".

The Governor demanded the international human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing oppression and cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

On behalf of people of Pakistan especially of KP, the Governor reaffirmed his strong commitment to continue the moral, political and diplomatic support of people of Occupied Kashmir. He said thay the day was not for away when the courageous and spirited people of IIOJK would get freedom from the Indian yoke.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations were held in all districts including Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Dir, Abbottabad, Chitral, Bannu, Nowshera, Bajaur, Mansehra and Waziristan of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

They were holding placards and banners with slogans against illegal revoking of Article 370 by India that abolished the special status of IIOJK.