Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :To commemorate Kashmir Exploitation Day, a special function was held at Pakhtunkhwa House the auspices of the district administration on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioners Samiur Rehman, Engineer Shahzeb, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bai Maheen Hasan, Additional Assistant Commissioners Khola Haqdar, Junaid Khalid, District education Officers and a large number of students from different schools also participated.

At the beginning of the program, a minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Students of different schools presented speeches, songs and tableaus.

The students said in their speeches that on August 5, 2019, India violated the UN resolutions by terminating the special status of Kashmir.

The speakers said that the world's silence on the violation of human rights in Kashmir is a criminal act.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Abdul Rehman said that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiri Muslims and through their sacrifices, Kashmiri Muslims will soon achieve their freedom from India.

He said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to reiterate the resolve that we will not allow the exploitation of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. At the end of the ceremony, a walk was organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims and prayers were sought for the success of the freedom struggle.

