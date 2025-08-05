Open Menu

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Multan, Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Multan, Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in Multan and Muzaffargarh

on Tuesday.

In Multan, the district administration organized a seminar and a rally led by Deputy Commissioner

Waseem Hamid Sandhu.

The rally started from Raza Hall and concluded at Chowk Kutchery, with strong participation from civil society members, traders, and officials from various departments, including the PHA, Wasa, Waste Management Company, and Municipal Corporation.

A one-minute silence was observed, followed by sirens and the national anthem to show solidarity

with Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner said Kashmir's freedom is sure and praised the unwavering courage of the Kashmiri people despite Indian oppression.

In Muzaffargarh, a rally was taken out from the DC Office to Kutchery Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia. Citizens, lawyers, and officials took part while holding national and Kashmiri flags, raising slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan."

