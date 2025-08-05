Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Peshawar, Aug 5 (APP): Like other parts of country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was observed in district Orakzai to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

A special program was held in District Headquarters Kalaya to express solidarity with Kashmir people and to highlight the atrocities of Indian Army and ongoing human rights violation in the occupied valley.

A rally was also carried out on the day that was participated in by students, teachers, tribal elders, government officials and representatives of civil society. Holding placards, participants of the rally chanted slogans against occupied forces.

Addressing the rally, speakers urged world nations and organizations to play role against oppression of Indian forces and to ensure Kashmir people right of self-determination. They also prayed for solidarity of the country and martyrs of Kashmir.

