Open Menu

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Sanghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Kashmir exploitation day observed in Sanghar

Like other parts of Country Kashmir exploitation day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of Country Kashmir exploitation day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday

In this connection district administration took out a big rally from Deputy Commissioner office to NADRA office in which large number of people participated and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally participants urged the International community to take notice of the gross violation of human rights in occupied territory and resolutions passed by United Nation in support of the right of self determination to be implemented.

They said that Pakistani people were standup with Kashmiri brethren in every difficult time and denounce aggression of India

Meanwhile rallies were also taken out in all talukas to express solidarity with Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian ascendancy.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sanghar All From

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan