Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Sanghar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:07 PM
Like other parts of Country Kashmir exploitation day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of Country Kashmir exploitation day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday
In this connection district administration took out a big rally from Deputy Commissioner office to NADRA office in which large number of people participated and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.
Addressing the rally participants urged the International community to take notice of the gross violation of human rights in occupied territory and resolutions passed by United Nation in support of the right of self determination to be implemented.
They said that Pakistani people were standup with Kashmiri brethren in every difficult time and denounce aggression of India
Meanwhile rallies were also taken out in all talukas to express solidarity with Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian ascendancy.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon11 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago