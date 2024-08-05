Kashmir exploitation day observed in Sanghar

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of Country Kashmir exploitation day was also observed in Sanghar on Monday

In this connection district administration took out a big rally from Deputy Commissioner office to NADRA office in which large number of people participated and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally participants urged the International community to take notice of the gross violation of human rights in occupied territory and resolutions passed by United Nation in support of the right of self determination to be implemented.

They said that Pakistani people were standup with Kashmiri brethren in every difficult time and denounce aggression of India

Meanwhile rallies were also taken out in all talukas to express solidarity with Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian ascendancy.

