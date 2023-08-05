Open Menu

Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

District Administration and Civil Society here Saturday carried out a rally to highlight ongoing brutality and barbarism against innocents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The rally that was carried out in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day was participated by large number of people from cross section of society.

One minute silence was also observed to express solidarity with people facing Indian atrocities in occupied valley. Holding placards and banners, rally participants also chanted slogans to give right of self-determination to people of occupied Kashmir.

Speakers condemned the Indian move on August 5, 2019 that violated UN resolution and resulted in termination of Kashmir special status. They said that struggle of people living in occupied valley would soon free them from clutches of cabal that is persecuting innocents from decades.

